Amazing Home Remedies For Frizzy Hair

New Delhi: Frizziness is caused by dry hair that lacks moisture. Ironically, humid, wet weather tends to make frizzy hair worse. If you want to achieve a smoother look to your locks, there are home remedies that can restore moisture to help reduce frizz. The added benefit is that increased moisture can also help improve hair health.

Use Shampoos That Are Gentle To Your Hair

Opt for sulfate-free shampoos that do not harm your hair and are gentle to them. If the shampoo has glycerin, even better.

Do Not Skip The Conditioner

Most people feel that putting a leave-on serum works fine for them and they don’t need a conditioner but that’s not always the case. You need a conditioner to tame your hair. It is your best bet to handle the mane.

Do Not Shampoo Every Day

If you have frizzy curly hair, you don’t need to shampoo them too often. Using a conditioner every two days will do the trick.

Go For Deep Conditioning Every Week

You should get a deep conditioning treatment every week if possible. It will make your hair feeling soft and hydrated.

Use Moisture Locking Oil

The best time to apply this oil is after a wash when your hair is still wet. Apply it to your ends and on the frizz.