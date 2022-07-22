68th National Film Awards 2022: Ajay Devgn Bags Best Actor For Tanhaji; More Details Here

New Delhi: The 68th National Film Awards 2022 have been announced on Friday in New Delhi, with the honours of films from the year 2021. The event is organised by the Directorate of Film Festivals, which comes under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Over 300 feature films and 150 non-feature films are competing for the awards in 50 categories this year. The films are in 30 different languages.

In the 68th National Film Award ceremony, Ajay Devgn and Suriya bagged the Best Actor award for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Soorarai Pottru respectively.

Meanwhile, the best supporting actor has been given to Biju Menon for the Malayalam film AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Worth mentioning that the physical ceremony for the National Film Awards was held in Delhi after two years. Last year, the awards were announced but not presented at a ceremony due to the Covid-19 pandemic.