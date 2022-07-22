India Vs WI: I Have A Lot Of Belief In Myself & The Team, Says Shikhar Dhawan

Port of Spain: Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India take on West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series, beginning Friday, July 22 at the Port of Spain.

Regular skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant have all been given rest post the completion of the three-match ODI series against England, where India came out victorious 2-1.

“We want to create the kind of energy where we put faith in each other to ensure the result takes care of itself. There is pressure in international cricket, sure, but it’s not the kind of pressure that will change my personality or style of play. I have a lot of belief in myself and the team,” said Dhawan ahead of the first ODI.

“I’m very excited. Whenever I get a chance to work with the youngsters, I feel I can share my experience with them. Everyone does skill work, but I like to speak about the mental aspect and bring an impact to their games.”

Dhawan will work with coach Rahul Dravid once again, after having combined for the tour of Sri Lanka last year.

“We have a great bond. We had been to Sri Lanka and bonded well there. There is an understanding, which is very good. I feel my energy and nature are such that we’re all together. That liveliness within the group creates a good bond. There’s always fun and games, and a lot of laughter. Earlier, we had team dinners and team activities. Now, we do reels too. If people are happy with it, it makes us happy.”

The two teams have faced off 136 times in the 50-over format with India taking 67 and West Indies winning 63 in addition to four no results and two ties. India also lead in terms of winning bilaterals against the West Indies, winning 14 off the 22 ODI series between the two sides.

West Indies will be led by Nicholas Pooran while former skipper Jason Holder marks his return to the side.

India squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies squad: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell and Jayden Seales.