World Hand Hygiene Day 2024: All that you need to know

New Delhi: World Hand Hygiene Day is observed on 5 May, every year. This year, we are ready to observe the event on Sunday. Everyone should participate in the activities and understand the importance of washing hands.

It is significant to highlight the importance of washing hands to prevent the spread of various diseases and improve overall health. There are several deadly diseases caused by microorganisms. We should wash our hands to keep diseases at bay.

The day was first introduced by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2008. The WHO established a campaign to spread awareness about the importance of hand hygiene in healthcare settings and to encourage the adoption of safe handwashing practices.

The history of World Hand Hygiene Day dates back to 1846, when Ignaz Semmelweis, a Hungarian doctor, first noted the link between hand hygiene and disease spreading.

Semmelweis found that women giving birth in his hospital’s maternity ward were more likely to die of fever than those in the adjacent ward. He determined that the doctors visiting the maternity ward were likely carrying cadaverous particles on their hands, as they were performing autopsies in the absence of modern medical knowledge.

The use of handwashing with chlorine was first introduced by Semmelweis, which drastically reduced the death toll.

In 1980, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (C.D.C.) finally recognized the importance of handwashing as a public health concern.

The C.D.C. established a handwashing practice, which eventually led to the widespread adoption of soap for handwashing, which made the practice more efficient and cost-effective.

Today, World Hand Hygiene Day is celebrated by governments, healthcare organizations, and individuals all over the world. Various activities are organized to promote the importance of washing hands, including handwashing campaigns, workshops, and community outreach events.