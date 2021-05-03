Amazing Health Benefits Of Ragi

New Delhi: Finger Millet, also known as Ragi is an important millet grown extensively in various regions of India and Africa. Its scientific name is Eleusine coracana. It is considered one of the most nutritious cereals. Finger millet contains about 5–8% protein, 1–2% ether extractives, 65–75% carbohydrates, 15–20% dietary fiber and 2.5–3.5% minerals. Of all the cereals and millets, finger millet has the highest amount of calcium (344mg%) and potassium (408mg%). The cereal has low fat content (1.3%) and contains mainly unsaturated fat. 100 grams of Finger millet has roughly on an average of 336 KCal of energy in them.

Here are some health benefits you must know about.

Powerhouse of calcium: Ragi is one of the very few vegan sources of calcium and the content is higher than any other cereal. So, osteoporosis is not even getting close to you with this millet. Since ragi is also recommended for children, including it in their diet will ensure stronger bones and teeth in their growing up days.

Rich in Fibre: Ragi has more dietary fiber as compared to rice and other grains. This makes ragi a great aid for digestion related problems. With ragi you also avoid overeating as it helps you stay fuller for longer thus, curbing appetite too. The polyphenol content in ragi is known to also lower glycemic response in diabetic patients.

Amino Acids: Amino acids like lecithin and methionine are responsible for reducing cholesterol levels as they help the liver get rid of extra fat. Also tryptophan, another amino acid, helps in suppressing appetite.

Iron and Vitamin C: The iron content in ragi is great to treat anemia and improve lower haemoglobin levels. This natural iron source also has some amounts of Vitamin C which helps in faster absorption of iron.

Absolutely gluten free: Unlike all the other cereals, ragi is absolutely gluten free. Meaning people with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity can consume this without any fear.

Aids weight loss: Ragi is extremely filling. It’s fat content is far lower than all the other cereals and this fat is good (unsaturated) fat. Anybody who’s trying to lose weight can pick ragi as a very viable option to replace rice and wheat. Of course, the amino acids are going to help your weight loss plan further.

Natural antidepressant: Studies have shown that consuming ragi on daily basis helps in dealing with conditions like insomnia, anxiety, and depression. Also the amino acids present in ragi work as a natural relaxant. Ragi could also be very beneficial for people with regular migraine attacks.