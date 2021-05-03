Redmi Note 10S Teased to Launch in India Soon

New Delhi: Xiaomi is all set to to launch Redmi Note 10S in India soon.The company has unveiled a photo with a retail box that teases key specifications of an upcoming Redmi phone. Xiaomi has already launched three models in the Redmi Note 10 series in India – Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max – and it may be looking to add another model into the mix.

Xiaomi has teased the arrival of a new Redmi phone through its official Twitter account. The teaser includes a an image of a retail box with key specifications of the phone on it. The upcoming Redmi handset is teased to have a 64-megapixel main camera, run on MIUI 12.5, and come in three colour options — Blue, Dark Grey, and White. It is teased to be gaming-centric, support Hi-Res Audio, and feature a Super Display. Given the specifications, the phone is largely anticipated to be the Redmi Note 10S that was unveiled globally last month.

Redmi Note 10S Expected Price

The Redmi Note 10 series is currently priced between Rs 12,499 and Rs 21,999. In fact, the regular Redmi Note 10’s price was hiked by Rs 500 last week. The Redmi Note 10S should be priced between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 but whether it sits above the Note 10 or not, is yet to be seen.

Redmi Note 10S Expected Specification

The Redmi Note 10S features a 6.43-inch display with AMOLED technology, Full HD+ resolution, and a punch-hole mounted to the top-center portion of the screen. According to Redmi, the Redmi Note 10S covers the DCI-P3 color gamut, and it has 700 nits of maximum sustained brightness.

Powering the Redmi Note 10 is the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, which is built on a 12nm fabrication process. According to our sources in the industry, the Redmi Note 10S will be available in India in 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB, and 8GB+128GB configurations. The device runs Android 11 with MIUI 12.5.

The Redmi Note 10S has a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultrawide camera, 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, you get a 13MP unit. The primary camera at the rear can record 4K/30fps videos, whereas, the front-facing camera can record 1080p/30fps videos.

The Redmi Note 10S has a 5,000mAh battery and it supports 33W charging. In terms of connectivity, it has two SIM card slots with support for the 4G network, VoLTE, and VoWiFi, dual-band Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port. The Redmi Note 10S is IP53 water and dust resistant and it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.