Allu Arjun and ‘Arya’ team celebrated 20th anniversary with a grand event!

Pan India Star, Allu Arjun has gained international recognition. Throughout his remarkable career, he has made some films that will never be forgotten and have left a lasting impression on the audiences. ‘Arya’, the most famous of them, is one. Yesterday was the twentieth anniversary of the romantic action drama directed by Sukumar. Owing to Allu Arjun’s portrayal of the title character Arya, the cult film continues to occupy a particular place in the hearts of the audience. On the anniversary of the film’s debut, fans and audiences alike have shown real-time enthusiasm and showered love on the film’s anniversary.

Yesterday on a special day, the entire team including superstar Allu Arjun, director Sukumar, music composer Devi Sri Prasad, Arya Allu Aravind, producer Dil Raju, and other cast and crew gathered together under one roof. The team celebrated the mega success of Allu Arjun starrer in the starry event. The event turned out to be a roaring success and the craze for Allu Arjun was witnessed by everyone. The superstar enjoys a vast fan following across the nation and yesterday’s success event was nothing less than a fan carnival.

The entire film provided the audience with entertainment, from Allu Arjun’s mannerisms to the dialogue and unmatched swag. With his most genuine and powerful performance to date in “Arya,” the superstar receives endless accolades. The movie altered the popular culture of Hindi-language dubbing. Known by many as “Aarya Ki Prem Pratigya,” it is one of Allu’s most well-known and beloved movies and features him as a passionate lover.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun is gearing up for the global release of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’. The film helmed by Sukumar also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil and will be released in cinemas on August 15th, 2024.