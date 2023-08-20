After tomato’s skyrocketing prices, Onion touches Rs 35/kg

Bhubaneswar: The price rise of onions comes in the backdrop of the steep rise in tomato prices in the recent past. As per reports, the price of onion has increased by Rs 10 in the last 12 days. It is now being sold at Rs 35 per kg against the previous rate of Rs 25 per kg.

In Bhubaneswar, onion is being sold at a price ranging from Rs 35 to 40 in various retail markets.

There is the possibility that it may touch Rs 80 in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the government on Saturday imposed a 40 percent export duty on onion exports till December 31. The announcement was made through a notification on Saturday.