Abduction and rape of minor girl: Sundargarh POCSO court sentences man to death

Sundargarh: A POCSO court here today sentenced a man to death for kidnapping, raping and murdering a four-year-old girl at Dengibhadi area in Sundargarh district.

The incident had taken place in 2016 as the convict, identified as Sanjeeb Kerketta, had killed the girl at an under-construction building after abducting and raping her. Three days later, the decomposed body of the deceased was recovered.

Investigating into the matter, Sundargarh Town police had arrested him under Sections 450, 366, 376(2)(i), 376 (A), 302 and 201 of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

Adjudicating the case, Judge Mahendra Kumar Sutradhar pronounced the capital punishment. As many as 35 witnesses were examined during the trial.

The court also directed the District Legal Services Authority to pay compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the widow mother of the girl.