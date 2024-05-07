93 Seats In 11 States, Union Territories Vote In Phase 3 Election Today

New Delhi: Election on 93 constituencies across 10 states and a Union Territory are being held as the third of the mammoth seven-phase election rolled around. Election on the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency in Jammu and Kashmir has been postponed to May 25.

Today’s election brings to an end polling on more than half of the 543 parliamentary seats and could mean that the country has already delivered a verdict. The BJP has won the Surat seat unopposed, as the Election Commission rejected the nomination of the Congress candidate and the other contenders stepped down.

The states going to polls in phase 3 include Assam (4 seats), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (7), Goa (2), Gujarat (26), Karnataka (14), Madhya Pradesh (8), Maharashtra (11), Uttar Pradesh (10), West Bengal (4), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2).