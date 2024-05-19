Nimapara MLA Samir Dash switches to BJP

Bhubaneswar: Nimapara MLA on Sunday joined BJP at a special function held at Bhubaneswar. Dash was reportedly upset after he was not given ticket by BJD to contest the 2024 elections from his constituency.

Dash was denied a ticket and it subsequently triggered resentment among his supporters.

Prior to his joining BJP, Dash said that, “When the leaders do not trust you, it was not possible for me to stay and work in BJD. As I have joined the BJP now, I can confidently say that the saffron party will win with a huge margin in Nimapara.

“I have been working dedicatedly and will continue to serve people. Not only Nimapara, some parts of Jagatsinghpur district will also be affected by my decision. The candidates of BJP will certainly win with good margin including Prabhati Parida,” said Dash.