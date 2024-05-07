Alia Bhatt wows in Sabyasachi saree at MET Gala 2024

Mumbai: Actor Alia Bhatt’s striking appearance at this year’s Met Gala in a breathtaking Sabyasachi saree has impressed the internet. The actor walked the red carpet in a mint green saree with a dramatic pallu-train, which added an extra allure. Soon after the actor shared the pictures, fans were quick to praise the actor’s look while calling her the ‘best dressed.’

Alia Bhatt effortlessly nailed the theme at the #MetGala tonight, showcasing how it's done!!

Her impeccable style easily secured her the title of best dressed,hands down 🥺❤️#AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/8xtV2LDoh0 — THE PROFESSOR (@IamHindu_OG) May 7, 2024

Alia’s surprise presence at Met Gala 2024 delighted the internet, while her chosen look has become the object of obsession. A saree on the international red carpet never fails to captivate the crowd, and Alia Bhatt’s outfit is no exception. Several X users shared their takes on the beautiful outfit worn by the actor.

Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, Alia’s saree was adorned with authentic gemstones and flaunted a 23-foot train, paying homage to the theme ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.’ Her outfit focused on intricate craftsmanship, incorporating hand embroidery, and precious stones, along with elegant beadwork and fringes, distinctive of the 1920’s fringe style.

The ‘2 States’ actor in her Instagram post mentioned how it took a total of 1965 man hours to create this ethereal saree.