Khallikote: Eight students were injured as the autorickshaw they were travelling in overturned near Haridamula Chhak on National Highway (NH) 16.

As per available information, the students were going to tuition at Khallikote from the Keshapur area in the autorickshaw, when the vehicle was hit by a speeding truck.

Reportedly, the condition of one of the injured students is stated to be critical.