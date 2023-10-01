Power outage in SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack again

Cuttack: Patients at SCB Medical College and Hospital had a harrowing time following a power failure for about four hours.

Hundreds of patients and their attendants faced inconvenience as they had to stay without electricity.

There was a power outage for hours at the Medical Department, Spinal Injury, Post-mortem Department, and the Mortuary of the hospital yesterday. The power supply was cut off from the morning and continued till noon, reports said.

While no exact reason for the power cut was known immediately, reports suggest the outage was caused by contractual electric workers who are engaged in the institute. Such a situation cropped up allegedly due to the cease work agitation by the contractual electric workers over demands of their pending salary, sources said.