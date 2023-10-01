Afghanistan Embassy Ends Operations In India

New Delhi: The Afghanistan Embassy has officially suspended its operations in India and cited ‘lack of support from the host government as one of the reasons behind the decision. In a statement, it said, “It is with profound sadness, regret, and disappointment that the Embassy of Afghanistan in New Delhi announces this decision to cease its operations.”

The embassy also stated failure to meet expectations in serving Afghanistan’s interests, and reduction in personnel and resources as other factors behind the suspension of operations in New Delhi effective October 1, 2023.

“We acknowledge our shortcomings in meeting the expectations and requirements necessary to serve the best interests of Afghanistan and its citizens due to the lack of diplomatic support in India and the absence of a legitimate functioning government in Kabul,” the mission said.

It also mentioned that due to unforeseen and unfortunate circumstances, there has been a significant reduction in both personnel and resources available to it, making it increasingly challenging to continue operations. “The lack of timely and sufficient support from visa renewal for diplomats to other critical areas of cooperation led to an understandable frustration among our team and impeded our ability to carry out routine duties effectively,” the statement said.

Given these circumstances, “it is with deep regret that we have taken the difficult decision to close all operations of the mission with the exception of emergency consular services to Afghan citizens till the transfer of the custodial authority of the mission to the host country,” it said.