8 injured after bus en route to Kolkata overturns

Balasore: At least eight persons sustained critical injuries as the bus they were travelling in overturned after being hit by a speeding truck from behind in Balasore district. The road mishap occurred on the National Highway near Shantia bypass in Jaleswar.

According to sources, a truck hit the bus following which the vehicle carrying 40 passengers subsequently overturned under the impact of the collision.

Reportedly, three critically injured persons were admitted to Jaleswar hospital and 5 in district headquarters hospital.