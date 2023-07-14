Bigg Boss OTT 2 : Jiya Shankar Breaks Down In Front Of Jad Hadid

Mumbai: In Bigg Boss OTT 2, during the captaincy task, Jiya Shankar becomes the last person to choose who should win the captaincy between Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev. By giving the reason that Jad is still diplomatic and doesn’t know how to play the game she considers Avinash to enter the captaincy race and tears Jad’s picture. This hurts Jad but he doesn’t say anything to her at that moment.

Even in the dressing room, Jiya tried talking to Jad but he didn’t address the matter that he was terribly hurt by Jiya. He then opened up to Falaq and shared, “I was very disappointed, I kept covering her sh*t during her captaincy so that she could stay happy and this is what she gave me for my love and genuineness for her. She chose Avi above me and then she keeps telling me that she loves me the most in this house.” Falaq asked Jiya not to aggravate the matter and stay calm till Jad calms down and talked to her rationally.

Later, Jiya went to Jad and talk it out. She said, “Can we talk about whatever happened please?” Jad replied, “What do you expect me to do, should I smile and be okay for you to choose someone, whom two hours earlier you spoke about, your heartbreak, your issues and everything? After I chose you over myself in many places. It is not about the captaincy.” Jiya asked about the conversation that she had with Avi. Jad said, “This is the privilege of captaincy for you to prove to him your friendship. What have I not done for you?”

Jiya clarified, “There was nothing that could break our bond or harm us. You were so disappointed that you could break this relationship then bravo.” Jad said, “Are you happy now? everything got sorted out, you guys are okay now!” Jiya replied, “We already were friends last night itself. I always said that I can’t break relations just like that. It would hurt me but I would understand like I am understanding your bond with Bebika. I am boiling inside seeing you talk to her. I hate it, I am literally boiling.”

Jad expressed his disappointment but Jiya retaliated, “It is all a mess, you are a stranger now? She’s like my daughter and all. Don’t give me that sh*t then. Because I don’t have a father and I know what that means. I never call anyone dad and I have never given that position to anybody in my life and I gave it to you.” Jad tells her, “You know how many times I have been shutting my mouth just to see you happy.”

Jiya again picked Bebika’s topic and said, “She said these horrible things to me and I said nothing to her and still stood by you. My love and care for you will never change.” Jad replied, “I positioned you next to my daughter.” Jiya said, “I gave you that space that I never gave anybody but god in my life.”

She further revealed, “Jiya Shankar. Shankar is not my father’s name. Shankar is not my last name. I don’t use my father’s name.”

Meanwhile, Manisha Rani is the new captain of the Bigg Boss house. You can stream the show on Jio Cinema.