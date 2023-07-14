Lord Hanuman chosen as Asian Athletics Championships official mascot in Thailand

Thailand: The 2023 Asian Athletics Championships which began in Thailand on Wednesday have chosen revered Hindu god Hanuman as the official mascot for this year’s event. The event, dubbed as ‘Asia’s biggest track and field’ meet, will go on till Sunday and is being held to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the continental governing body.

The AAC’s official website explained the significance behind the choice of Hanuman as the mascot and said, “As Hanuman exhibits extraordinary abilities in (Lord) Rama’s service, including speed, strength, courage, and wisdom … Hanuman’s greatest ability is, in fact, his incredibly staunch loyalty and devotion.” “The 25th Asian Athletics Championships 2023 logo indicates the athletes participating in the games, skills, teamwork of athletes, showcase of athleticism, dedication, and sportsmanship,” the website said.

The event is being organised a month ahead of the World Athletics Championships, scheduled to take place in Hungary from August 19-27. At the ongoing Bangkok games, the athletes will compete in 45 different track and field events, with no marathon events on the cards.