7 Arrested In Rs 70 Lakh Gold Loan Fraud Case In Balasore

Balasore: Police on Saturday arrested seven persons on charges of gold loan fraud to the tune of Rs 70 lakh in the district

At a press meet, DSP Gayatri Pradhan informed 14 people are found to be involved in this fraud case. Hunt is on to arrest seven others, she added.

The arrested accused are Padmalochan Rana (58) of Sahajipatna under Remuna police station, Shatrughna Bhoi (52) of Sadar police station area, Dhip Kumar Das (39) of Baliapal area, Kalicharan Giri (39) of Bishnupur of ​​Baliapal, Arun Shekhar Maharana (28) of Baniamandir area under ​​Town police station, Niranjan Sethi (56) of Hidigaon under Remuna police station and Prafulla Kumar Mohapatra (55) of Kumbharia village in Baliapal.

The key accused Padmalochan, who is in charge of the goldsmith of the Central Bank branch in Balasore, had allegedly drawn Rs 70 lakh as gold loan in the name of 14 people in a fraudlent manner.

The branch manager Dinesh Kumar filed a written complaint with police inthis regard.

In last 5 years, Padmalochan was employed as a goldsmith in the Central Bank, and loans were sanctioned based on her verification reports.

In 2019, he submitted gold examination reports for 26 gold loans in the name of 14 applicants.

During investigation, it was found that 2731.09 grams of gold was fake. The goldsmith Padmalochan was issuing fake letters in the name of borrowers by showing fake gold as real, police said.

A 14-member gang was operating under his leadership, police added.