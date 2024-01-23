60 Parachute Field Hospital Selected For ‘Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar-2024’
New Delhi: 60 Parachute Field Hospital of Uttar Pradesh has been selected for the Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar-2024 in the Institutional category for its excellent work in Disaster Management.
For the award, online nominations were solicited from July 1, 2023, onwards. In response to the award scheme, 245 valid nominations were received from institutions and individuals.
The 60 Parachute Field Hospital was established in 1942. It is the sole airborne medical establishment of the Indian Armed Forces, recognised for its exceptional service in various global crises.
The primary mission includes Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations during natural calamities, both nationally and internationally, in times of peace and war.
