60 Parachute Field Hospital Selected For ‘Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar-2024’

For the award, online nominations were solicited from July 1, 2023, onwards. In response to the award scheme, 245 valid nominations were received from institutions and individuals.

The 60 Parachute Field Hospital was established in 1942. It is the sole airborne medical establishment of the Indian Armed Forces, recognised for its exceptional service in various global crises.

The primary mission includes Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations during natural calamities, both nationally and internationally, in times of peace and war.

It provided medical assistance during the Uttarakhand floods (2013), the Nepal earthquake under the operation name ‘Maitri’ (2015), and the Indonesian Tsunami as part of Operation Samudra Maitri (2018).