Bhubaneswar: Car Runs Over Child Sleeping On Footpath, Hospitalised

Bhubaneswar: A child sustained critical injuries after a car ran over him while he was sleeping on the footpath in the Unit 2 area of Bhubaneswar on Monday night.

The victim has been admitted to the Capital Hospital here and his condition is said to be critical.

As per reports, the driver lost control of the steering wheel and went over the footpath near the slum behind Odisha Legislative Assembly. The uncontrolled car came to a halt after hitting a wall.

The driver and two other occupants of the car fled the spot following the accident. It is suspected that the driver was drunk. The slum dwellers detained the car and demanded compensation for the family of the injured child.

The Capital Police on intimation reached the scene and seized the car. An investigation has been launched into the matter.