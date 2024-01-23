Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor Present #Thankyoufighter Letters To IAF Officers At Pune Air Force Station!

Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, the highly anticipated aerial action extravaganza, is just 3 days away from hitting the big screens. With unprecedented action and a salute to the bravery of our IAF officers, the team initiated the #ThankYouFighter campaign, providing a special opportunity to express gratitude to our air warriors. And, as pledged, the lead cast members Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor visited Pune, personally delivering #ThankYouFighter letters to the IAF officers at Pune Air Force Station.

Collecting letters nationwide through the #ThankYouFighter campaign, expressing gratitude to our nation’s heroes and honouring the spirit of the Indian Air Force, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor fulfilled their promise, sharing a moment of gratitude with the Air warriors at the Air Force base. The #ThankYouFighter initiative garnered an outstanding response, accumulating 250,000 handwritten letters and 1 million online letters from across the nation.

The #ThankYouFighter initiative provided a golden opportunity to sincerely pay tribute to our unsung heroes – the Indian Air Warriors with heartfelt thank-you notes. Encouraging people to leave their thank you messages and pay homage to the Air Warriors of our country, the campaign resonated with the nation.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, ‘Fighter’ embodies cinematic brilliance. Seamlessly blending heart-thumping action and patriotic fervour, the film promises an unparalleled cinematic experience. Brace yourself for an epic journey as ‘Fighter’ takes flight in theatres on January 25th, 2024, offering a spectacle that redefines cinematic excellence.