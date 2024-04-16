6 Places In Odisha Record 40°C & More By 2.30 PM

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reeled under heatwave condition with at least six places recording 40°C or more by 2.30 PM on Tuesday.

According to the temperature data supplied by the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD’s) regional centre here, State Capital Bhubaneswar was the hottest place by registering 41.9°C by 2.30 PM followed by Chandbali 41.6°C, Jharsuguda 41.4°C, Balasore 40.5°C, Sambalpur 40.3°C, Keonjhar 40°C, Rourkela 39.9°C, Hirakud 39.5°C, Gopalpur 35.6°C, Puri 34.8°C and Paradip 34.2°C.