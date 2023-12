Bhubaneswar: With the detection of five more active cases in Odisha during the last 24 hours, the toll in the state has gone up to 18 in little over a week.

All the patients are stable and undergoing treatment in home isolation.

Meanwhile, 4,390 new active COVID cases were reported from across the country during the last 24 hours, and five patients succumbed to the viral infection. The deaths were reported from Bihar (1), Karnataka (1), and Kerala (1).