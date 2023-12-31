Businessman Brutally Attacked By Miscreants In Kendrapara

Kendrapara: A businessman was brutally attacked by some miscreants in Kendrapara town on Saturday evening.

The victim has been identified as Mir Khadim Bux, a cloth merchant in Kendrapara town. He is the owner of ‘Saree Sansaar’ shop at Badahat.

As per reports, last evening around 7:30 to 8:00 pm, about 8-10 armed miscreants wearing masks barged into his shop and attacked him with deadly weapons. His son was also injured in this attack. After the incident, the miscreants fled from the shop. The father-son duo was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The exact reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. It is suspected that, the attack was fall-out of a previous enmity. While according to other sources, earlier some people demanded an extortion sum of Rs 10 lakh from Mir Khadim but he denied.

Meanwhile, the police initiated an investigation collecting the evidence from the CCTV footage. A manhunt has been launched to catch the miscreants.