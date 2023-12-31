Broad Daylight Stabbing In Balasore, Youth Critical

Balasore: A youth has been stabbed in broad daylight at Sahadevkhunta in Balasore district on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Tanmay Mohanty (33) of Ranasahi village.

As per reports, Tanmay was attacked by knife at Telanga Sahi while he was going to the market around 9 am. Somebody threw stones at him in front of his house, and he fell down. At that time, the man stabbed him on his stomach.

After the incident, the person fled from the spot with his associate by a bike. Tanmay was admitted in the Balasore District Headquarters Hospital immediately.

The exact reason behind the stabbing is yet to be ascertained. However, it is suspected that he was attacked due to previous enmity. Sahadevkhunta police on receiving information reached there and initiated a probe into the matter.