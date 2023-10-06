“4 stars are for Tinu Desai and half stars are for us”, says Akshay Kumar on receiving rave reviews for Mission Raniganj

The Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ has finally been released in cinemas across the nation today.

The film based on the story of unsung hero Jaswant Singh Gill has received an extremely positive reception from the audiences, and everyone is highly praised for the film and the performance of Akshay Kumar in the character of Gill. Since the film was released, Akshay Kumar has started attending press conferences and seems happy with the extraordinary response, the film is getting.

During the press conference held on the release day Friday, Akshay Kumar while talking about the film Mission Raniganj, made a statement and said, “This film is big teamwork and if this film works. Whatever this film is 4 stars or 4.5 stars we are getting on this, 4 stars are for director Tinu Desai and half stars are for us. This is Mission Raniganj for you”.

‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ also marks the second film of Akshay Kumar and Tinu Desai together, after their big hit ‘Rustom’ (2016), which also won the National Award. This statement coming from superstar Akshay Kumar truly shows how he believes in giving the film credit to everyone associated with it. With each passing show right from the release day, the film is doing wonders amongst the audiences in terms of word of mouth and is walking the path with an extremely positive response.

Directed by Tinu Suresh Desa, the film showcases the relentless dedication of the rescue team, led by Jaswant Singh Gill, and is now screening in cinemas.