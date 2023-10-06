Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films shares BTS footage from the making series of 12th Fail

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail is gaining momentum with each passing day. Recently, on October 3rd, the makers launched the much-awaited trailer, which opened to a fantastic response from every corner. In a recent development, the makers surprised the masses by launching the first behind-the-scenes footage from the BTS series of the film.

The first behind-the-scenes footage from the much-awaited film shared by Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films gives us an insight into the canvas and making of the film. Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, known for his authentic storytelling, does the same again for his most ambitious film, 12th Fail. The filmmaker shot a major chunk of the film’s portion in the real-life locations of Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi. As seen in the BTS video, more than 5,000 people gathered to be part of the shoot. The film tells the real-life story of millions of students, and to keep the context and theme of the film connected to the film’s subject, the makers have gone out of their way.

The BTS video shows the passion of Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who aims to leave no stone unturned in making this film. This also gives us a glimpse into the calibre of talented actor Vikrant Massey. The film also draws inspiration from millions of true stories of students attempting the world’s toughest competitive exam, the UPSC.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films took to social media and shared the behind-the-scenes video by captioning,

” Get an exclusive sneak peek into the real faces, real locations, and real stories that shaped this extraordinary journey of 12th Fail!

Zero Se Kar #Restart

Watch #12thFail in cinemas on 27th October – inspired by a million true stories.”

12th Fail, a Vidhu Vinod Chopra film, is set to release worldwide on October 27th in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.