‘Crime-Free’ Durga Puja In Bhubaneswar: Police Keeping Strict Vigil On Habitual Offenders

Bhubaneswar: With an aim to make this Durga Puja crime-free, Bhubaneswar Urban Police Department has started its preparations at all levels.

Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Geeta Singh geared up to curb criminal activities in the city before the Durga Puja commences. With just 15 days left for the puja, a list of habitual offenders has been prepared under the close supervision of the DCP.

In the preliminary phase, around 100 criminals have been identified from different police station areas of the state capital and they have been issued separate notices by the DCP’s office to appear in the police station every week.

Apart from this, the DCP has emphasized that the criminals involved in property looting crimes like chain snatching, house theft, dacoity etc., stay away from Bhubaneswar during the puja. Apart from installing CCTV cameras in and around the city, the police have also requested the Puja Committees to install CCTV cameras near the pandals which could help detect crimes.

Also, a public message has been issued by the DCP’s office to inform the local police if they leave the house for more than a day so that the police can keep a close eye on the houses during patrolling.

Apart from this, the police have focused on curbing the flesh trade in the city. During this time, sex workers from West Bengal come to Odisha and stay in various hotels and lodges. In order to curb these illicit activities, a special team has been formed under the leadership of two senior lady police officers.

The special team will pay special attention to such activities and will monitor the lodges and hotels at different times. Also, the police team will pay attention to prevent any criminal activities involving Bengali women in the state capital.

In the same way, the police have also ensured to prevent illegal drug trade in the city during Puja and before. As youth are committing crimes due to addiction, all the police officers have been instructed to focus on curbing trade sales and consumption.

Also, orders have been issued to take strict legal action against those accused of dealing in narcotics drugs. Similarly, at present, any person involved in any crime has been ordered to be immediately arrested, his previous criminal records checked and booked, Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh clarified.