Chaleya from Jawan to be unveiled tomorrow!

Mumbai: ‘Chaleya’ featuring Shah Rukh Khan And Nayanthara is a soulful romantic number that is all set to drop tomorrow. The two actors will be seen paired together for the first time and their easy romantic camaraderie lights up the screen.

After teasing fans with a short motion poster yesterday, the makers of Jawan gave the audiences a glimpse into the romantic number with a teaser today, revealing an extended glimpse of the song that gives out a little bit more about the track.

Love will find a way to your heart….Chaleya Teri Aur….#Chaleya, #Hayyoda and #Chalona Song Out Tomorrow! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/ntAgvgsKLx — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 13, 2023

This vibe of SRK in a romantic track will be experienced by audiences after a long time! And fans can’t keep calm as the KING of romance is back with a full fledged romantic song. Chaleya is all set release Tomorrow! The track will release in two more languages, Tamil and Telugu.

Directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film is set to release worldwide in theaters on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.