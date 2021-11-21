271 COVID-19 Patients Recuperate In Odisha, Recovery Tally At 10,36,501
Bhubaneswar: Another 271 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
131 from Khordha
21 from Cuttack
14 from Baleswar
14 from Sambalpur
12 from Mayurbhanj
10 from Jajapur
9 from Sundargarh
5 from Jagatsinghpur
4 from Dhenkanal
3 from Deogarh
3 from Jharsuguda
3 from Koraput
3 from Nuapada
2 from Bhadrak
2 from Ganjam
2 from Puri
1 from Malkangiri
32 from State Pool
With another 271 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,36,501, said the H & FW Dept.