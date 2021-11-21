271 COVID-19 Patients Recuperate In Odisha, Recovery Tally At 10,36,501

Bhubaneswar: Another 271 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

131 from Khordha

21 from Cuttack

14 from Baleswar

14 from Sambalpur

12 from Mayurbhanj

10 from Jajapur

9 from Sundargarh

5 from Jagatsinghpur

4 from Dhenkanal

3 from Deogarh

3 from Jharsuguda

3 from Koraput

3 from Nuapada

2 from Bhadrak

2 from Ganjam

2 from Puri

1 from Malkangiri

32 from State Pool

With another 271 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,36,501, said the H & FW Dept.