Bhubaneswar: 101 COVID-19 Ve+ Cases Detected, 96 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 101 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 101 COVID-19 positive cases, 27 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 74 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 96 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 120,555 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1,541 are active cases while 117,915 persons have recovered and 1078 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.