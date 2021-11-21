BJD To Hold Statewide Protest Against LPG Cooking Gas Price Hike Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal will hold a protest before the three Research and Development Centers RDC division offices in Odisha against the unprecedented rise in the price of LPG cooking gas on Monday.

The party has decided to hold protest dharna and demonstrations before the three RDC zonal offices from November 22 to November 24.

The BJD will hold statewide protests from tomorrow for three days, informed BJD youth president Byomkesh Ray. The students’ wing, youth wing and women’s wing of the ruling party will protest against the hike in gas prices.

“On November 22, the demonstration would be held before the RDC office at Cuttack and on the same day also the demonstrations would be oraganised in all the blocks coming under the Cuttack RDC division,” he said.

“On November 23, the demonstration will be held before the Sambalpur RDC office and also all the blocks under the division and on November 24, the agitation would be organized before the Berhampur RDC office and also all the blocks under the division,” he added.