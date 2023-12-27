25 Tourists From West Bengal Injured As Bus Overturns

Kolkata: As many as 25 tourists from West Bengal sustained injuries as a bus carrying them overturned near Mahakudi village under Brahmanigaon police limits in Odisha’s Kandhamal district, today.

The visitors from the neighbouring state had come to visit Daringbadi in the district and were heading towards Gajapati from the hill station, during which the driver of the ill-fated vehicle lost control over the wheels at a road-turning point.

The bus turned turtle on roadside, leaving 25 of the occupants injured. The victims were admitted to Brahmanigaon Hospital while two of them were later shifted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur as their condition deteriorated.