Ammonia gas leak in Chennai’s Ennore, several hospitalised

Chennai: At least 25 people were hospitalised after they complained of uneasiness following an incident of ammonia gas leak at a fertiliser manufacturing unit in north Chennai’s Ennore on Tuesday night.

After the leak at the plant, which took place around 11.45pm on Tuesday, an unpleasant odour spread across the neighbourhood.

The leak was found in the sub-sea pipe of Coromandel International Limited.

Residents in areas like Periya Kuppam, near the manufacturing facility, reported discomfort, nausea, and faintness. Subsequently, as per PTI, more than 25 individuals were transported to nearby hospitals for medical attention.

Tamil Nadu Environment and Forest Department told ANI, “Ammonia gas leak detected in a sub-sea pipe in Ennore. This was noticed and stopped. The production head says the leak caused a strong smell.”

Issuing a statement on Wednesday, Coromandel International Limited’s President and Head Manufacturing (Fertiliser) and Supply Chain Amir Alvi said, “As part of routine operation, we noticed abnormality on 26/12/2023 at 23.30 hrs in the ammonia unloading subsea pipeline near shoreside, outside the plant premises. Our Standard Operating Procedure activated immediately, and we have isolated ammonia system facility and brought the situation to normalcy in the shortest time. During the process, few members in the local community expressed discomfort and were given medical attention immediately. All are safe and normalcy is restored. We have informed relevant authorities about the incident. Coromandel has always adhered to the highest safety standards and emergency response system.”