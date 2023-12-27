Guidelines Issued For Zero Night Celebrations In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Police have issued a set of instructions to the hotels, clubs, bars, and the general public on Zero Night celebrations in the capital city. All hotels, clubs, and bars have been directed to close down their establishments at 12.30 am on that night.

Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh told the media that a preparatory meeting was held with all the club, hotel, and bar management in the city and it was decided that Zero Night celebrations will be allowed till 12.30 am on January 2.

The hotels and bars shall seek special permission if they are planning to extend the celebrations till 1:30 AM. They have also been directed to ensure that the number of guests doesn’t exceed their capacity limits, proper functioning of CCTV cameras, and deployment of additional staff at parking points and arrangements to drop the guests who may be in a drunken state at home. If necessary, organizers are advised to have an ambulance on standby, added Singh.

Directions have also been issued to hotels, clubs, and bars to keep a check on the use of drugs within their premises. Strict actions will be taken if this rule is violated, Singh said.

A total of 20 platoons of police will be deployed and patrolling will be increased across the city to maintain law and order situation and to deal with any kind of untoward situation. Also, check-posts will be set up at various locations in Bhubaneswar and vehicles will be checked to deter drunk driving, Singh added.