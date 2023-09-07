13 Odisha Districts Likely To Experience Heavy Rainfall Today

Bhubaneswar: The regional center of India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow warning for heavy to very heavy rain in 13 districts of Odisha on Thursday.

The yellow alert has been issued for Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Devgarh, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Baleswar, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur and Jajpur districts.

A yellow alert for heavy rain (70 to 110 mm) has been issued for four districts on Friday.

The weather office has further said that several areas of the state will continue to receive moderate to heavy rainfall during the next two days under the influence of the active southwest monsoon. At the same time, the intensity of rainfall activity in Odisha is likely to decrease from September 9 onwards.

However, the IMD has predicted the probability of the formation of another low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal between September 11 and 13 bringing in heavy rainfall across Odisha.