PM Modi attends the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit (EAS)

New Delhi: At the ASEAN-India Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held extensive discussions with ASEAN partners on further strengthening of ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and charting its future course. Prime Minister reaffirmed ASEAN centrality in the Indo-Pacific and highlighted the synergies between India’s Indo-Pacific Ocean’s Initiative (IPOI) and ASEAN’s Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP). He also emphasized the need to complete the review of ASEAN-India FTA (AITIGA) in a time bound manner.

Prime Minister presented a 12-point proposal for strengthening India – ASEAN cooperation covering connectivity, digital transformation, trade and economic engagement, addressing contemporary challenges, people-to-people contacts and deepening strategic engagement, as follows:

• Establishing multi-modal connectivity and economic corridor that links South-East Asia-India-West Asia-Europe

• Offered to share India’s Digital Public Infrastructure Stack with ASEAN partners

• Announced ASEAN-India fund for Digital Future focusing on cooperation in digital transformation and financial connectivity

• Announced renewal of support to Economic and Research Institute of ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA) to act as knowledge partner for enhancing our engagement.

• Called for collectively raising issues being faced by Global South in multilateral fora

• Invited ASEAN countries to join Global Centre for Traditional Medicine being established by WHO in India

• Called for working together on Mission LiFE

• Offered to share India’s experience in providing affordable and quality medicines to people through Jan-Aushadhi Kendras

• Called for collective fight against terrorism, terror financing and cyber-disinformation

• Invited ASEAN countries to join Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure

• Called for cooperation in disaster management

• Called for enhanced cooperation on maritime safety, security and domain awareness

Two Joint Statements, one on Maritime Cooperation, and the other on Food Security were adopted.

In addition to India and ASEAN Leaders, Timor-Leste participated in the Summit as Observor.

At the 18th East Asia Summit, Prime reiterated the importance of EAS mechanism and reaffirmed our support to further strengthening it. Prime Minister underlined India’s support for ASEAN centrality and called for ensuring a free, open and rules based Indo-Pacific.

Prime Minister highlighted synergies of visions for Indo-Pacific between India and ASEAN, and underscored that ASEAN is the focal point of Quad’s vision.

Prime Minister also called for a cooperative approach to address global challenges including terrorism, climate change and resilient supply chains for essential items including food and medicines, and for energy security. He highlighted India’s steps in the area of climate change and our initiatives such as ISA, CDRI, LiFE and OSOWOG.

Leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues.