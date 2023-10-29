12th Fail Strikes Gold at the Box Office

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s latest directorial venture, “12th Fail,” has emerged as a box office sensation. The film has raked in a commendable net earnings figure of 2.50 crores on Day 2 with a total of 3.60 crores net. firmly establishing itself as a cinematic powerhouse.

But that’s not all; “12th Fail” starring talented Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar has demonstrated an extraordinary growth rate, boasting a jaw-dropping 134% surge in its box office collections. This surge has left industry insiders and fans alike in awe of the movie’s profound impact.

The film was released in 600 screens with 2300 shows, however the number has increased many folds in first two days itself due to unprecedented response and word of mouth.

Notably, regional audiences have wholeheartedly embraced “12th Fail.” The Delhi and Punjab circuits witnessed a sensational 150% growth, highlighting the film’s special connection with North Indian viewers. In Mumbai, the movie’s appeal was equally magnetic, achieving an impressive 100% growth.