Youth robbed of Rs 23K at gunpoint in Ganjam

Berhampur: An unidentified bike-borne miscreant robbed money from youth at gunpoint near Tata Motors on National Highway No. 16 under Ganjam police station limits.

At around 10 PM on Saturday, Rohit Chhatei of Khatuakuda village in Ganjam block was returning to his village from Berhampur on his bike when a miscreant waylaid him near Tata Motors on National Highway No. 16, Aagasti Nuagaon Chhak, and then put a gun to his head.

While Rohit kept shouting for help in the secluded place, the robber snatched away Rs 23,000 from him and sped away on the bike.

After a complaint, Ganjam PS IIC Sumitra Patra reached the spot and started an investigation.

This is the second such incident in two months. Last August, when three friends were travelling in a car from Tamil Nadu to Bhubaneswar, two youths on a bike came and stopped the car on the national highway near Aagasti Nuagaon village.

The miscreants threatened them with a knife and assaulted them before snatching away a bag containing Rs. 15,000.