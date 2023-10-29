Cristiano Ronaldo-Salman Khan SPOTTED Together in Saudi Arabia During Boxing Match

Riyadh: Actor Salman Khan was recently in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia where he attended the boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou. He enjoyed the match next to footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodríguez. Videos and photos of Salman and Ronaldo have surfaced online, leaving fans excited about the ‘crossover.’

On the work front, the 57-year-old is currently gearing up for the much-anticipated release of Tiger 3, with the third installment of the movie franchise also featuring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra, Tiger 3 is all set to release on November 12th.

Kanye West, Eminem, Conor Mc Gregor were also present at the event where Tyson Fury took on Francis Ngannou in front of a packed arena.