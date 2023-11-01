“12th Fail” Soars at the Box Office, Collecting Rs 1.65 Cr Net on Tuesday

In a remarkable turn of events, the latest Bollywood release, “12th Fail,” directed by the renowned filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, has taken the box office by storm. On Tuesday, the film witnessed a remarkable surge in its collection, amassing an impressive 1.65 crores net, surpassing its Monday earnings.

The success of “12th Fail” can be attributed to its powerful and resonant storyline that has struck a chord with audiences across the nation. The film’s inspirational narrative, coupled with the exceptional performances of actors Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, have garnered widespread appreciation and support from moviegoers.

The film’s strong word-of-mouth buzz has been a driving force behind its growing popularity. Viewers have been raving about the impactful story and the captivating performances, leading to a surge in audience turnout.

As of its 5th day in theaters, “12th Fail” has managed to accumulate an impressive 9.85 crores net, reflecting the remarkable and consistent success the film has achieved since its release.