Kylie Jenner-Kendall Jenner make dynamic Sugar and Spice duo for Halloween 2023

New York: Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are a dynamic pair of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Kendall and Kylie Jenner dressed up as ‘Sugar & Spice’ from ‘Batman Forever’ for Halloween. As reported by People, the two sisters revealed their iconic Halloween style in a new TikTok.

Kylie, 26, donned the all-black leather bodysuit which was adorned with imagery of silver skulls and black fishnet tights.

Fully embracing the look of ‘Spice’, she donned a pair of black leather gloves and a silver spike studded choker and wore a fake dagger on her hip, before finally completing the look with a bouffant black and red-streaked wig.

Donning the look of ‘Sugar’, Kendall, 27, wore a plunging white lace lingerie bodysuit with matching stockings and suspenders and a feather-trimmed semi-sheer gown over the top. Her headgear seemed to have been modelled after the same curly blonde wig she wore dressed up as Marilyn Monroe over the weekend, according to People.

In a close-up shot, the sisters showed off their strikingly different Halloween beauty looks as they leaned into each other.