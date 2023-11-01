Railways earns Rs 95929.30 Crores from Freight loading during April-Oct 2023

New Delhi: On cumulative basis from April –Oct 2023, freight loading of 887.25 MT was achieved by Indian Railways against last year’s loading of 855.64 MT, an improvement of approximately 31.61 MT over last year’s loading for the same period. Railways have earned Rs 95929.30 crore against Rs 92345.27 crore over the last year which is an improvement of approx Rs 3584.03 Crore as compared to the same period of the last year.

During the month of October 2023, originating freight loading of 129.03 MT has been achieved against loading of 118.95 MT in October 2022, which is an improvement of approx 8.47% over the last year. Freight revenue of Rs. 14231.05 Crores has been achieved in Oct 2023 against Rs 13353.81 Cr freight earnings in Oct 2022, thereby showing an improvement of about 6.57% over the last year.

IR achieved loading of 64.82 MT in Coal, 14.81 MT in Iron Ore, 5.74 MT in Pig Iron and Finished Steel, 6.32 MT in Cement (Excl. Clinker), 4.77 MT in Clinker, 3.62 MT in Foodgrains, 5.72 MT in Fertilizers, 4.35 MT in Mineral Oil, 7.15 MT in Containers and 8.55 MT in Balance Other Goods during October, 2023.

Following the Mantra, “Hungry For Cargo”, IR has made sustained efforts to improve the ease of doing business as well as improve the service delivery at competitive prices. The customer centric approach and work of Business Development Units backed up by agile policy making helped Railways towards this significant achievement.