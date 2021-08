Keonjhar: A 12-year-old girl died after being bitten by a venomous snake at Dimirimunda village of Telkoi area in Keonjhar district.

The deceased has been identified as Shriya Pradhan (12), daughter of Hrudanand Pradhan.

As per reports, the incident took place while she was sleeping in her house when she was bitten by a snake. Though she was rushed to a local hospital, doctors could not save her.