Man Hacked To Death By Daughter-In-Law

Jajpur: A man was allegedly hacked to death by her daughter-in-law following a family feud at Ranapal village under Panikoili PS in the district. The deceased has been identified as Paban Hatai (63).

According to reports, an argument has ensued between Paban and her daughter-in-law Rupa Hati (25) over some issues. The situation took an ugly turn after Rupa, in a fit of rage, attacked her father-in-law with an axe. As a result, Paban died on the spot.

Following the incident, Rupa fled the spot.

Later, on being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.