New Zealand Imposes Lockdown After First COVID-19 Case In 6 Months

Wellington: New Zealand has annoucned lockdown after recording its first case of locally transmitted Covid-19 in six months, announced Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday.

The lockdown will run seven days in Auckland, but three days elsewhere. Ardern said authorities were assuming the new case was a Delta variant although this has not been confirmed.

The health department said the case was identified in Auckland, the country’s largest city, adding “a link between the case and the border or managed isolation is yet to be established”.

It said ministers would meet later Tuesday to determine how to respond to New Zealand’s first community case since February 28.