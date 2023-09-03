12 killed, 14 injured in thunderstorm, lightning across Odisha on Sep 2: SRC
Bhubaneswar: As many as 12 persons were killed in extreme thunderstorms and lightning activities across Odisha on September 2, informed the Special Relief Commissioner’s (SRC) office on Sunday.
Sharing the information on its official X handle, the office of the SRC informed that the highest number of deaths were reported from Khurdha district where four people died, two in Bolangir, and one each casualty was reported from Angul, Boudh, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Jagatsinghpur, and Puri districts yesterday.Apart from the loss of human lives, eight cattle also died in extreme thunderstorms and lightning activities in Gajapati and Kandhamal districts.
Extreme thunderstorm/ #LIGHTNING activities accross Odisha on 2nd September.
12 persons died.
14 persons injured.
08 cattle casualties.
Ex-gratia of ₹4.00 lakhs will be paid to each of the bereaved families. In case of cattle death, assistance would be extended as admissible. pic.twitter.com/KAMoTTThFP
— SRC, Govt of Odisha (@SRC_Odisha) September 3, 2023
