12 killed, 14 injured in thunderstorm, lightning across Odisha on Sep 2: SRC

Bhubaneswar: As many as 12 persons were killed in extreme thunderstorms and lightning activities across Odisha on September 2, informed the Special Relief Commissioner’s (SRC) office on Sunday.

Sharing the information on its official X handle, the office of the SRC informed that the highest number of deaths were reported from Khurdha district where four people died, two in Bolangir, and one each casualty was reported from Angul, Boudh, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Jagatsinghpur, and Puri districts yesterday.Apart from the loss of human lives, eight cattle also died in extreme thunderstorms and lightning activities in Gajapati and Kandhamal districts.