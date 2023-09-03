Infant Among 2 Dead After Residential Building Collapses In Maharashtra’s Thane

Maharashtra: An infant and a woman were killed and five others injured after a residential building collapsed in Maharashtra’s Thane district shortly after midnight on Sunday, PTI quoted the civic officials as saying. Thane Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said that the single-storey building collapsed at 12.35 am. The building has six flats and is located on Durga Road in Dhobi Talao area of Bhiwandi town, he added.

A team of the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) and fire personnel from the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation were rushed to the spot. A search operation was carried out during which seven persons were pulled out from the debris. According to an officials, an eight-month-old girl and a woman died while five others were injured, reported PTI.

The deceased have been identified as Uzma Atif Momin (40) and Taslima Mosar Momin (8 months), he said. The injured include four women and a man aged 65. They were admitted to a local hospital and were reported to be out of danger, he further said, as per PTI.

The official added that the search and rescue operation was concluded at around 3:30 am. As of now, the reason for the incident is not known.

The official said that it was not yet known how old was the building and whether it was in the list of dangerous structures.