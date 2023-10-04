YRF Spy Universe: Salman, SRK, Hrithik Together in War 2?

Mumbai: YRF spy universe extravaganza ‘War 2’ will witness the unrivalled collaboration of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Hrithik Roshan.

According to reports, Ayan Mukerji’s directorial War 2 will bring Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan together on the big screen for the first time in the history of Bollywood. This most ambitious project will be on the floor in October.

Marking a significant milestone, ‘War 2’ will showcase the stupendous union of the three megastars as superspies.

Sources revealed that the ‘muhurat’ for the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster, ‘War 2 has already taken place whereas it is anticipated to hit screens in 2024 end or early 2025.

Reportedly, Hrithik Roshan is presently in Italy for ‘Fighter,’ and is expected to join the ‘War 2’ shoot soon. Along with Hrithik Roshan, this film has NTR Jr and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles.

Though there is no official confirmation yet, the sources anticipated the epic Tiger X Pathaan X Kabir union onscreen in War 2.